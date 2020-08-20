Jeffery "Jeffy" Scott Durant
Clay Twp. - Jeffery "Jeffy" Scott Durant, age 29, of Clay Township, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2020. He was born October 18, 1990 in East China Twp.
Jeffery was a devoted husband to his wife of three years Jennifer and beloved father to his one and a half year old, son Mitchell. He was uncle to his best bud, Zachary. Also surviving are his parents, Ray and Roseann Durant; sister, Christina (Frank) Evanko; niece and nephew, Zoe and Coltin and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jeffery worked for Kaltz Excavating as a directional drill laborer and was a member of the Operating Engineers #324. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for duck, goose, and pheasant hunting, fishing, camping and watching NASCAR. The time he spent with family and friends is what he cherished most. His family will fondly remember his big personality that would light up a room and how he could strike up a friendship with strangers he just met.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to support his son, Mitchell. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeffery-durant-memorial
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com