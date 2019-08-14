|
Jeffrey A. Langolf
Port Huron Twp. - Jeffrey Alexander Langolf, 23, of Port Huron Township, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
He was born November 4, 1995 in Port Huron to James and Dawn Langolf.
Jeff was a 2014 graduate of Port Huron High School where his love of music and leadership skills led him to become Drum Major for the Big Red Marching Machine. He graduated from Oakland University with Honors while overcoming significant health issues. He then accomplished his dream by being accepted in the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine with the goal of caring for others. He loved playing soccer and was well known for the comedic roles that he loved to play in High School Theater. He enjoyed lifeguarding for the City of Port Huron where he was a swimming instructor who was loved by the staff and children he taught. Jeff will be remembered by all who knew him as someone who chased his dreams, conquered any obstacles with a smile, and based his whole life on helping others.
He is survived by his parents, James and Dawn Langolf; two sisters, Kristen (Rev. Dylan) Bowen and Emily Langolf; grandparents, Alex (Sharon) Langolf and Joyce Wojtoszek; uncles, David (Kristen) Langolf, Mark Langolf and Daniel (Autum) Langolf; many cousins with whom he had a special relationship; and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Aletta Douglas, William and Eleanor Zuidema and Daniel and Rose Langolf; and recently by his dog, Harley, whom he loved so much.
Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend William Barnwell and the Reverend Dylan Bowen will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Ferdous Nipu, Eli Bonner, Mark Huffsmith, Andy Chen, Josh Paul, Ben Jones, Mike Netter, Zarif Ghazi and Jeremy Kasik.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Huron High School Band Boosters or the following Go Fund Me account, supporting Instrumental music at Port Huron High School in Jeff's memory: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeffrey-langolf-phhs-band-memorial&rcid=r01-156572609884-a1b9ce15128c4c97&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 14, 2019