Jeffrey Adam Gohl
Port Huron - Jeffrey A. Gohl, 42, of Port Huron entered eternal life on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born May 26, 1976 in St. Clair to Gary and Genevieve Gohl. Jeff graduated from Marine City High School and continued his education at the University of Michigan. He was the Grocery Manager for VG's grocery store in Marine City for 18 years and was currently the Grocery Manager at Neiman's Family Market in St. Clair. Jeff was a very social person and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of both the Detroit Tigers and U of M football. He enjoyed reading, musicals and showtunes. He married Amanda Bernard on August 29, 2015. He is survived by his beloved wife, Amanda; his father, Gary; three children, Car Car, Yumm Yumm and Maffew; siblings, Berdetta (Art Sudau) Kerszykowski, Daniel (Jennifer) Gohl and Aaron (Jodi) Teutsch; and nine nieces and nephews, Maddison, Steven, Lukas, Genevieve, Ashley, Artie, Hailey, Adam and Sophia. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve and two brothers, Eric and Matthew. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City with a time set aside at 6:00 pm for family and friends to share memories. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2019