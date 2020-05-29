Jeffrey Blaine Hall
Jeffrey Blaine Hall

Port Huron - Mr. Jeffrey Blaine Hall, age 66, of Port Huron, passed away on May 27, 2020, at Lake Huron Medical Center, with his family by his side.

He was born on February 25, 1954, in Detroit, to the late Eldon and Mary Hall.

Jeffrey married Sandra Sue Le Mere on June 8, 1972, in Dearborn.

He retired as a 46 ½ year Ford Motor Company employee and was a member of the UAW. He was an artist, enjoyed hunting, fishing, animals and being with his family and grandchildren.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sandra Sue Hall, daughters, Jennifer Manis, Angela Evoe and Barbra (Jeremy) Rowe, 13 grandchildren, Jacob, Courtney, Ashley, Stephanie, Jonathan, Shawn, Margaret, Mary Lynn, Aidan, Lillian Rose, Liam, Rage and Scarlett Rain, 2 great-grandchildren, sister, Roxanne Hall, brother and sister-in-law, Randy (Judy) Hall, brother, Joe Hall, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be private, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
