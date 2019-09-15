|
Jeffrey S. Beckett
Port Huron - Jeffrey Scott Beckett, 68, of Port Huron, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born July 3, 1951 to Carolyn A. (Ingersoll) and the late John R. Beckett, and was a lifetime resident of Port Huron. He married his wife, Audrey, on January 24, 1981 in Traverse City.
Jeff graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1969 and attended SC4. Jeff served his country in the Army National Guard. He was President and CEO of Port City Communications, the business founded by his mother, Carolyn, in 1962. Jeff and his brother Jim acquired the business and successfully grew it until his retirement in 2018. Together with his brother Jim, they founded Port City Fulfillment Company.
Jeff was a dedicated husband and father. He loved his community and devoted much of his time making it a better place to raise his family. He served on several boards, including Port Huron Area School District, St. Clair County RESA and Blue Water Hospice. He was Past President of the Port Huron Rotary Club, was instrumental in founding Friends of the Airport (FOTA), a Charter Member of the Bean Brothers at the Raven Coffee House and a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist. Jeff had a great sense of humor, and the most positive outlook on life! His motto was "There's always a way it can be done". His laugh lit up a room. He enjoyed family vacations, up north trips with the guys, flying his Cherokee airplane, boating, and sitting on a warm, sunny beach.
Jeff is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Audrey; two daughters, Kristi (Dan) Kaltenbach and Lindsey (Calvin) Brown; his mother, Carolyn Beckett; his brother, Tom (Tina); six grandchildren, Harrison, Benjamin, Beckett, Brendan, Carter and Olivia; three nephews, Jeremy (Jennifer), Andrew and Matthew (Cristen); three great nephews and one great niece; aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father John R. Beckett, and his brother, James R. Beckett.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at Pollock Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Avenue, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice, Port Huron Rotary Foundation or Friends of the Airport (FOTA). To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019