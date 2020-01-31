Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Jennifer Ann Peterson-Savoie


1982 - 2020
Jennifer Ann Peterson-Savoie Obituary
Jennifer Ann Peterson-Savoie

Clover, South Carolina - Jennifer Ann Peterson-Savoie, 37, of Clover, South Carolina, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in her home after a long battle with Crohn's Disease.

She was born on July 2, 1982 in Port Huron to Bret and Patty Peterson.

Jennifer enjoyed spending time at the racetrack and quality time with her friends and family. She loved animals and NASCAR. Jennifer had a loving personality with a big heart.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Savoie; daughter, Michelle Savoie; parents, Bret and Patty Peterson; sister, Heather (Jim) Surbrook; grandmothers: Jean Reynolds and Carol King and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Milton Reynolds and David Peterson and her father-in-law, Mike Savoie.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave. at 17th Street, Port Huron. Pastor Dan Bakay will officiate.

Visiting hours will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be made to the family for Jennifer's daughters education fund.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
