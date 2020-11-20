Jennifer I. CoburnPort Huron - 54, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on February 25, 1966, the daughter of Donald and Eileen (Walker) Howe.Jennifer married Gary E. Coburn II on May 22, 2005 in Port Huron.Jennifer graduated from Port Huron High School. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed boating and working in her yard with her flower beds. Most importantly, she loved spending time with family and friends.Surviving in addition to her husband, Gary are her children, Tyler S. Kleeves and Alanis K. Coburn; brothers, Stuart (Barbara Jean), James (Nancy), David (Patricia), and Chris (Carol); as well as several nieces and nephews.Preceding Jennifer in death are her parents, Donald and Eileen; brother, Ronald; and sister Barbara.A memorial service will be held in the future. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.For information and guestbook,