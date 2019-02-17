|
Jenny Mercatante
Fort Gratiot - Jenny Mercatante, 90, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Detroit, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 9, 1928, in Detroit to the late Heinrich and Elizabeth (Hillebrand) Dorband.
Jenny Dorband married Raymond Mercatante on June 5, 1948, in Detroit and they spent 67 happy years together. She was a devoted housewife and homemaker. Raymond died on June 11, 2015.
Jenny was a very social woman who enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends. She strived to be a good friend to those who lacked them. She enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, traveling, reading, and listening to music. She liked nature and especially loved animals including her beloved dogs. Jenny was a devoted daughter in the care of her mother and father.
She is survived by two sons, Gary and Michael Mercatante; long-time daughter in law, Annette Mercatante; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Raymond Mercatante and a daughter in law, Susan Mercatante.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are provided by, Smith Family Funeral Home-North.
Donations may be made in her name to the Blue Water Humane Society 6266 Lapeer Rd., Clyde MI 48049 810-987-4357
For information and guestbook, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019