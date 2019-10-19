|
Jere Joseph Ross
Lakeland, Florida - Jere Joseph "Joe" Ross, 62, of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Port Huron, entered into glory on October 10, 2019.
Mr. Ross was born October 2, 1957 in Port Huron to Naomi Ross Brooks and the late Jere Newton Ross.
He worked for Avondale Public Schools in Rochester Hills for 25 years before retiring to Lakeland, Florida. Mr. Ross loved God, his family, and serving people. In his retirement, he volunteered full-time, serving the community in many different capacities, including feeding, driving, and visiting those in need. His passion was spreading the gospel in any way he could, especially to children, through Set Free Ministry. He loved traveling and exploring new places.
Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda; children, Tiffany Dawn Ross and Jere Adam (Jessie) Ross; grandchildren, Emma and Lucy Ross; mother, Naomi Ross Brooks; siblings, Julie Struble, Brian Ross, Mark Ross, Tim Ross, Debbie White, Tom Brooks, and Loren Brooks; and mother-in-law, Margaret Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Blue Water Free Methodist Church. Pastor Randy Bennett will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Free Methodist Church or Hemans Free Methodist Church Camp. Local arrangements by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
