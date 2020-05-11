|
Jeremiah Patrick O'Connor
Perrysburg - Jeremiah Patrick O'Connor, age 87, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Kingston Residence in Perrysburg, Ohio. Jeremiah was born March 24, 1933 to David Patrick and Mary Josephine (Ryan) O'Connor in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from St. Stephen's High School in Port Huron, MI in 1951. Jeremiah was active duty in the U.S. Army from 1953 - 1955. Jeremiah then attended Michigan State University in Lansing, MI where he met his future wife, Mary Anne Castrop.
Mary Anne and Jerry were married in September of 1956. Jeremiah graduated from MSU with a Bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Restaurant Management. They moved back to Port Huron in 1965 where Jerry managed the Harrington Hotel food service operations. Jeremiah then realized his lifelong dream and opened The Fogcutter restaurant in 1969. He operated it for over 33 years.
Jeremiah was a creative and innovative businessman. It was his concept to design his restaurant with an Old World theme and red and gold décor that were early Fogcutter staples. He and Mary Anne added the Vagabond Gift Center to the lobby of the restaurant, which specialized in fine gifts, artwork and collectibles. Additionally, they added a second gift shop in downtown Port Huron called Tomorrow's Keepsakes.
Jeremiah was a civic leader as well. He served on the boards of Port Huron Mercy Hospital and the Michigan and National Restaurant Associations. He was an active member of the Downtown Port Huron and the Port Huron Tourism and Travel groups. He was a member of Port Huron Golf Club, and golf was definitely one of his lifelong passions. He scored not one, but three holes in one in his lifetime, the last when he was in his early 80s on the island green at The Legacy in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.
Boating in his vintage wood boat, the Vagabond, on Lake Huron, tennis, golf, travel, and entertaining family and friends was Jeremiah's and Mary Anne's life while raising their four children in Port Huron. They spent their golden years at their two beautiful retirement homes at Terra Vida, Scottsdale, Arizona and most recently at Lakewood Ranch in Florida. They moved from Port Huron to Perrysburg, Ohio in 2006 to be close to their children and grandchildren. Most importantly, Jeremiah was a family man with a heart of gold. He will be missed the most by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved Papa O and his willingness to always be silly and playful with them.
Jeremiah is survived by son, Kevin (Debbie) O'Connor; daughter, Kathleen (Kevin) Carmony; son, Brian O'Connor; daughter, Ann Marie (Dean) Schlicher; seven grandchildren, Kaitlin (Kyle) Ganss, Tyler (Christina) Carmony, Nick(Sarah) Carmony, Brittany (Octavio) Delao, Jeremy Richardson, Maxwell (Caylee) O'Connor and Erin O'Connor; six great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Emmerson, Kolton, Madeline, Giovanni and Novella; his brother David P. (Elizabeth) O'Connor Jr., and sisters Margaret (John) Joyce and Mary Jo (Gerard) Hepburn. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Anne, parents, David Patrick and Mary Josephine O'Connor, his sisters Hannah (Howard) Keyworth and Eileen (Bob) Dunn, and brother Dennis (Nancy) O'Connor.
The family's heartfelt thanks go to the staff of Kingston Memory Care Residence, who helped make the end of his life comfortable, to the staff at Memory Lane Adult Alzheimer's Care who were instrumental in us being able to keep Dad home with Mom until almost the end of his life, and to Dad's primary care physician, Dr. Dave Oram and his entire practice, who have gone above and beyond reasonable expectations to provide exceptional care for Dad during a very difficult end of life journey.
Due to current stay at home mandates pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, the family intends to hold a funeral mass followed by a joint Celebration of Life for both Jeremiah and Mary Anne O'Connor sometime this summer. In the meantime, online condolence messages may be left for the family at Walkerfuneralhomes.com. If inclined, donations may be made in Jeremiah's memory to the in memory of the devastation this disease has brought to his entire family.
Published in The Times Herald from May 11 to May 17, 2020