Jeri L. Sovereen
Kimball Township - Jeri L. Sovereen, 72, of Kimball Township, passed away on December 21, 2019 in the Blue Water Hospice Home. She was born on August 8, 1947 in St. Clair. Cremation arrangements are in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Services will be 11:00am Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium, Marysville.
