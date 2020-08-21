1/
Jeri L. Sovereen
1947 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeri L. Sovereen

Kimball Township - Jeri L. Sovereen, 72, of Kimball Township, passed away on December 21, 2019 in the Blue Water Hospice Home. She was born on August 8, 1947 in St. Clair. Cremation arrangements are in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Services will be 11:00am Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium, Marysville.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved