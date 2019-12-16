|
|
Jerome C. Cobb
Smiths Creek - Jerome Charles Cobb, 79, of Smiths Creek, died Saturday, December 14, 2019.
He was born August 5, 1940 in Grayling to the late Charles Albert and Alice Cobb. He married Dorothy Armstead on February 28, 1964 in Marysville. She preceded him in death on December 19, 2001.
After high school, Jerry served in the United States Air Force. He was a jack of all trades that worked in many industries throughout the metro Detroit area. After retirement, he enjoyed his job at Meijer. Jerry loved golfing, especially at the Leaning Tree Golf Course, motorcycles, and both playing and watching baseball.
He is survived by four children, Gary Cobb (Tina Nielsen), Lisa (Michael) Dalton, Jeri (Douglas) Black, and Scott (Jill) Cobb; ten grandchildren, Timothy, Jeffrey (Ashley), Kimberlee, Natalie, Tanner, and Deagan Cobb, Nickolas Dalton, Zachary and Joshua Black, and Jaime Tuffin; five great grandchildren, Avery, Tyler, Jude, Kayden, and Karmen; two brothers, Lawrence (Shirley) and Donald Cobb; several half siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Cobb; sister-in-law, Mary Cobb; and several half siblings.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 pm on Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be Jerry's grandsons. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Aid Society. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019