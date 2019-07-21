Jerome D. Smith



St. Clair - Jerome Daniel Smith, 70, of St. Clair, MI passed away June 6, 2019 after a sudden illness.



Dan was born in Port Huron to parents Joseph Oscar and Dorothy Ruth Smith on July 18, 1948.



He was a graduate of Port Huron Catholic High School, and studied mechanical engineering at St. Clair County Community College. He was always learning and completed a college course on web design at the age of 70, just weeks before his passing. He married his sweetheart Donna Ballard in 1968 and they had a long and fruitful life together, building two houses and raising three daughters surrounded by a large circle of family and friends. In the early years, Dan played bass guitar with the band The Imperials for fun and to help pay the bills. He was hired as an engineer at Huron Tool, and retired from engineering after 31-years of service at US Manufacturing. Dan was a member of the Blue Water Sportsman's Club and a 16-year member of the VIPS program, where he served as a volunteer in police service with the Port Huron Police Department. He was an avid HAM radio operator and some who knew him wonder what this man of few words would talk about over the airways…likely politics or any of his numerous hobbies. When he did contribute to a conversation, he was funny and clever, with a gift for making others laugh and putting them at ease to welcome his company. Dan was a semi-professional photographer, and worked to capture on film the important moments in many family's lives. Handy Dan usually had several projects in some stage of completion going at all times. In addition to his own hobbies, he regularly helped friends and family with tasks ranging from taxes, computer and car repair, or plumbing, carpentry and electrical. Dan will be dearly missed by the friends and family whose lives he influenced.



He is survived by his life-long friend and partner, Donna Smith, daughters Jackie Smith and Stephanie Urban, son Jacob McCabe, grandchildren Ethan and Allison Urban, brothers Joseph, James and Jonathan (Charlie) Smith, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Jean, his parents, and his sister Jennifer.



A mass was held in Dan's memory at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Marysville with a graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Port Huron, where Dan was laid to rest.



To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019