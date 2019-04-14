Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Jerome R. Bozyk


Jerome R. Bozyk Obituary
Jerome R. Bozyk

Port Huron - Jerome Richard Bozyk, 86, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

He was born June 2, 1932 in Detroit to the late Richard and Helen Bozyk.

Mr. Bozyk was an aircraft maintenance supervisor for U.S. Air Force and was a Great Lakes charter boat captain. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan during the Korean War and in the Air Force Reserves until he was 60. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting and model trains.

He is survived by four children, Gloria (Glenn) Smith, Pam (Fred) Grauert, Robert (Anna) Jury and Patty Sills; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a sister, Karen (Norm) Heraty; several nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Elizabeth Ochab. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jury Bozyk; two sons, Richard Bozyk and Gerald Jury; a daughter, Deborah McKenney; a great granddaughter, Savanna; and a sister, Jean.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
