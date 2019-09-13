Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Eschenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Edwin Eschenburg


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Edwin Eschenburg Obituary
Jerry Edwin Eschenburg

East China - Jerry Edwin Eschenburg, age 61, of East China, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born July 11, 1958 to Willard and Virginia Eschenburg.

Jerry loved to work, go boating and play euchre. He was an avid Tigers fan and loved going to games. He also enjoyed going to many concerts, car shows and casino trips. He loved throwing parties at his house, but most of all Jerry loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Eschenburg; daughter, Jessica Eschenburg; step sons, Steve Tranchemontagne, Robert (Chelsey) Tranchemontagne; grandchildren, Stella and Avery; mother Virginia (Jay) Verbeke; sister, Terri Tromley; brother, Danny (Michelle) Eschenburg; nieces, Tonya, Heather (Tom), Jennifer (Jason), Mallori, Lyndsay and Olivia; mother and father in- law Charles (Ellen) Jones; brothers in law, Dave (Dawn) Jones and Cliff (Vikki) Jones; his fur baby Lance, along with Sue Eschenburg

He is predeceased by his father Willard Edwin Eschenburg Jr.

Funeral services will be held Monday September 16 at 10 a.m. at Young Funeral Home China Twp. Visiting hours will be Sunday September 15, 2019 from 3:00- 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home China Twp. Memorials are suggested to Wishes of the Family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now