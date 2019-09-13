|
|
Jerry Edwin Eschenburg
East China - Jerry Edwin Eschenburg, age 61, of East China, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born July 11, 1958 to Willard and Virginia Eschenburg.
Jerry loved to work, go boating and play euchre. He was an avid Tigers fan and loved going to games. He also enjoyed going to many concerts, car shows and casino trips. He loved throwing parties at his house, but most of all Jerry loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Eschenburg; daughter, Jessica Eschenburg; step sons, Steve Tranchemontagne, Robert (Chelsey) Tranchemontagne; grandchildren, Stella and Avery; mother Virginia (Jay) Verbeke; sister, Terri Tromley; brother, Danny (Michelle) Eschenburg; nieces, Tonya, Heather (Tom), Jennifer (Jason), Mallori, Lyndsay and Olivia; mother and father in- law Charles (Ellen) Jones; brothers in law, Dave (Dawn) Jones and Cliff (Vikki) Jones; his fur baby Lance, along with Sue Eschenburg
He is predeceased by his father Willard Edwin Eschenburg Jr.
Funeral services will be held Monday September 16 at 10 a.m. at Young Funeral Home China Twp. Visiting hours will be Sunday September 15, 2019 from 3:00- 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home China Twp. Memorials are suggested to Wishes of the Family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019