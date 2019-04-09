Jerry Johnson



Marysville - Jerry Johnson, 79, of Marysville, loving father of four, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



He was born February 13, 1940 in Mitchell, South Dakota to the late Bruce and Mary (Fusselman) Johnson.



Jerry graduated from Notre Dame High School in Mitchell, South Dakota in 1958. He married Karon Young in 1960 and together they raised their children, moving to Marysville in 1969. Over his career, he held a number of positions in sales, life insurance and, for the majority of his career, manufacturing management in the automotive industry. He was well known for producing great results through encouragement and recognition.



Jerry had a wonderful sense of humor and took absolute delight in delivering or hearing a funny anecdote. He was quick to recognize people and would not leave a venue without greeting all his old friends and making new ones. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings and while they never won that elusive Super Bowl, he was quick to remind anyone who'd listen that they were consistently better than the Lions. Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Marysville Golf Club, as well as working there after his retirement.



Family was at the center of Jerry's life and his heart. He was so very proud of his children and grandchildren. Never shy about offering a compliment, it seemed Jerry took more joy in the accomplishments of his family than they did themselves. He was a volunteer for Cub Scouts and also coached youth league baseball, for many being a father figure and encourager during their formative years. The entire Johnson family felt very fortunate that Jerry was able to maintain a relationship with his ex-wife, becoming a genuine friend to her over the past two decades.



He is survived by his loving partner of five years, Denise Youngski; the mother of his children, Karon (Nic) Segers; sons, Jerry (Janet) Johnson and Jim (Debra) Johnson, all of St. Clair; daughters, Jody (Chris) Kruskie of Marysville and Jamey (Mike) Lewis of China Township; grandchildren, Mack, Emma, Erin, Owen and Renee Johnson, Laura Cottengim, Michael (Tiffany) Schultz, Drew and Brenna Johnson, Jackson and Jolene Kruskie, Ryan, Jason, Chloe and Mickey Lewis; great grandchildren, Boston Cottengim, Layken Schultz, Callan, Sydney and Jordyn Lewis; and brother, Jim (Janet) Fusselman. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in South Dakota and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Willems; brother-in-law, Jim Willems; and grandson, Samuel Johnson.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A remembrance of Jerry's life will take place at 8 p.m.



Mr. Johnson will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate. Pallbearers will be Mike Lewis, Chris Kruskie, Mack Johnson, Drew Johnson, Mickey Lewis, Jackson Kruskie, Owen Johnson, Ryan Lewis, Jason Lewis and Michael Schultz.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Marysville Community Fund in care of the Community Foundation of St. Clair County. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary