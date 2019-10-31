|
Jerry Wayne Cunningham
Fort Gratiot - Jerry Wayne Cunningham, 69, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday October 29, 2019. He was born July 16, 1950 in Lebanon, Indiana to Malcom Keith and Aretta Cunningham. Jerry Graduated from Lebanon High School in 1968 and received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from General Motors Institute in 1972. He married Sharon L Farmer on September 14, 1985 in Charlotte Michigan.
Jerry loved spending time with his family and was always quick to provide a laugh. He enjoyed shooting sports, ham radio, following racing and freighters, and researching his father's service in World War II.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sharon. Jerry is survived by his children, John S. Cunningham, William (Kathy) Farmer, Steven (Sarah) Farmer, Stacey (Riccardo) Capitanio, and Christi Henderson; four grandchildren, Mikayla, Alina, Caden, and Olivia. His brothers Ronald "Tony" (Sarah) Cunningham, Michael "Mick" (Betsy) Cunningham, three nephews and a niece.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00p.m Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Marysville Funeral Home. Pastor Aaron Duve of Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to The University of Michigan Leaders and Best Michigan Medicine or The American Diabetes Association. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019