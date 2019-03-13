Jill Ann Prause



Marysville - Jill Ann Prause, 74, of Marysville, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.



She was born March 1, 1945 in Port Huron to the late John and Margaret McCabe. She married Robert Prause on May 25, 1993 in Las Vegas.



Mrs. Prause was employed at Hillger's Bar and Fred Stanley's Market for many years. She enjoyed going to the casino, painting, doing word puzzles, visiting with friends and family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her happy and sparkling personality.



She is survived by her husband, Robert; a son, Jason Clough; step daughter, Robin (Ron) Cristofori; step son, Robert (Tammy) Prause; daughter-in-law, Glenda Clough; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three brothers, Walter (Pat) McCabe, Michael (Carol Sue) McCabe and Edward (Vickie) McCabe; a sister, Susan (Robert) Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Matt Clough.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Riverlawn Cemetery Chapel. Jill's brother, Walter McCabe, will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to .



Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019