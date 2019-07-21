Jimmie B. Ganley



Marysville - Jimmie Burton Ganley, 90, of Marysville, died July 13, 2019.



He was born February 21, 1929 in Sandusky to the late Charles and Abigail Ganley. He married Maxine M. Chipman on July 1, 1950 in Lexington. She preceded him in death on August 12, 1986.



Jimmie served in the United States Army in Korea. He retired from Detroit Edison after 35 years of service. He was an accomplished decorative duck decoy carver and won Best in the World at a competition in California in the 1980's. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.



He is survived by two children, Thomas (Nancy) Ganley, Dawn (Ronald) Woolman and; five grandchildren, Kim (Brian) Kernohan, Jim Ganley, Jeff (Melinda) Woolman, Tim Woolman, and Katie (Tim) Umbaugh; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Abigail Ganley; sisters-in-law, Annie Ganley and Carol Ganley; several nieces and nephews; and a long-time friend and companion, Lorraine Drechsler. He was preceded in death by six siblings, Gene, Father Charles, Frank, Bob, Tom, and Julie.



A Celebration of Life will be held from Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Alexander's Banquet Hall, Marysville. Military Honors will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery, Lexington.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.