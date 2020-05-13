|
Jimmy R. Gamble Sr.
Port Huron Township - Mr. Jimmy R. Gamble Sr., age 70, of Port Huron Township, passed away on May 11, 2020, in McLaren Port Huron Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
He was born on June 13, 1949, in Port Huron, to the late James and Vera Gamble.
Jimmy married Sandra K. Black on May 24, 1969, in St. Louis, Missouri. Sandra preceded him in death on December 21, 2009.
He served honorably in the United States Army and was a longtime employee of Secory Oil. Jimmy was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3702 and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed golf, bowling, camping, euchre, and time with his family.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra (Jim) Halifax, daughter, Tammy (Rick) Gamble, son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Jr. (Angel) Gamble, sons, Robert, Thomas and Bobby (Caroline) Gamble, daughters, Tiffany, Carrie (Matthew) and Ashley Gamble, sons, Brandon, Eddie and Frank Gamble, 11 grandchildren, Amanda (David), Jessica (Cody), Brandon (Jess), Kara, Alex, Bryce, Aiden, Jordan, Haily, Bobby and Liam. He is also survived by 2 great-grandsons, Parker and Landon, sister, Vicki Pattison, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas (Phyllis) Gamble, brother, Larry Gamble, brother-in-law, Fro Sickles, sister-in-law, Marilyn LaGrange and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Gamble, mother-in-law, Peggy Black, brothers-in-law, Louis Pattison and Robert Black and sister-in-law, Dorothy Sickles.
Funeral services will be 1:30pm Friday, May 15, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial will also take place at Woodland.
Visiting hours will be 4:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jimmy's son, Eddie Gamble, pallbearers will be sons, Frank and Brandon Gamble and grandsons, Bryce, Jordan, Aiden and Brandon Gamble.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. Memorial tributes may be made to the .
St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemetery along with the United States Army.
A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020