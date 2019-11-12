|
|
Joan D. Pickelhaupt
Joan D. Pickelhaupt, age 94, died peacefully on November 11, 2019 at the American House in Grosse Pointe Farms. Joan was born on June 25, 1925 in Richmond, Indiana; the daughter of Clarence and Eva Schneider. She graduated Richmond High School in 1944 and from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio with a degree in education on June 8, 1948. She received a Bachelors Degree in Education and taught briefly at the secondary level. During her time at Capital, she was involved in homecoming queen competitions and won a competitive, full scholarship as the National Business Student of the Year.
She married the Reverend F. Richard Pickelhaupt on June 19, 1949 and became a pastor's wife and church secretary. They moved to Vassar, MI where they served at three Lutheran churches. Then moving to Bridgeport, MI and finally to Detroit where Pastor Pickelhaupt became the pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church until his retirement. After their retirement, they traveled extensively and ultimately visited all the 48 contiguous states.
Joan was the beloved wife of the late F. Richard (2007); the loving mother of Mark (Nancy), Scott (MaryAnn) and Terry (MaryJo); grandmother of Natalie, Nathan, Katelynn and Karlye; and great-grandmother of Brady and Morgan. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Schneider (Shannon).
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at A. H. Peters with the Rev. Justin Diettrich, pastor of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Farms officiating. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.
Memorials to the Detroit Rescue Mission, Lighthouse Food Bank, 150 Stimson, Detroit, MI 48201 appreciated.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019