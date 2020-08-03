Joan Frances Rossi
St. Clair - Joan Frances Rossi, 77, of St. Clair passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
Born October 19th, 1942 in Port Huron, MI. Joan was preceded in death by her
father, Donald A. Thompson, her son, Frank D. Rossi, and her best friend, Ruth Sawher. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank L. Rossi, siblings Pixie (Charles) Purkiss, Jackie (Alan) Kibbe, Mark (Cherry) Rucker, Michelle Patterson, Jane (Brian) Ward, and Alex Thompson.
Joan and Pixie shared an unbreakable bond. As Pixie said, "Sisters stick together through good times and bad. Sisters by birth, friends by choice."
Joan was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School. She was a cheerleader who married her high school sweetheart, the star quarterback. Frank and Joan lovingly raised five children, Sheila (David) Kirkbride, Frank Rossi, Steve (Lisa) Rossi, Robert (Gina) Rossi, and Karen (James) Perini. They have 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was totally dedicated to her family in all aspects of their lives.
Joan was Ruth's right hand man for starting up the St. Clair girls' Little League. She also enjoyed the beach and crafting, especially her woodwork. Joan was the number one fan for all of her grandchildren's activities.
She is loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be 3-7pm on Thursday August 6th, 2020 at Young Funeral Home with service to follow. Memorials are suggested to Ecumenical/ St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com