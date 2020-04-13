|
Joan L. Sharrard
Port Huron - Joan L. Sharrard, 80, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long illness.
She was born September 18, 1939 to Donald and Adeline Robison in Port Huron and was a life-long area resident. She married Clinton G. Sharrard on July 20, 1957 in Port Huron.
Joan worked as a Teacher's Aide at Fillmore and Garfield Schools for 25 years until her retirement in 1994. She loved working with children. Joan enjoyed sewing, knitting and watching the Detroit Tigers. She was a member of Smiths Creek Chapter #461 Mount Vernon Eastern Star.
Her family was her life. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Clinton; two children, Lorrie (Russell) Preston and Mark (Kimberly) Sharrard, both of Fort Gratiot; four grandchildren, Joshua (Kris) Preston, Jeremy Preston, and Daniel and Tracy Sharrard; one great grandson, Lennon Zeros, all of Port Huron; a sister, Beverly (Donald) Langolf, of Conroe, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Carol Johnston of Rochester Hills and JoAnn (John) Stewart of Port Huron; a brother-in-law, Clayton (Patti) Sharrard; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Susan and Fernando Montenegro. She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Julie; and in-laws, Sally and Clayton Sharrard.
Joan will be remembered as a truly loving wife, mother, and friend by those who knew her.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Special thanks to the caring and compassionate professionals at McLaren Hospice and Marwood Nursing and Rehab. God Bless You.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020