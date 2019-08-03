Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cleary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Cleary


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Cleary Obituary
Joan M. Cleary

Port Huron - Joan Mary Cleary, 90, of Port Huron, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.

She was born April 7, 1929 in Detroit to the late Melvan and Sylvia Haynes. She married Richard "Gus" Cleary on June 21, 1952 in Detroit.

Joan was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Hospital and the Sanctuary at Marydale. She especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard "Gus" Cleary; sons Richard Cleary and Peter (Mary Kay) Cleary; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Cleary; daughter, Mary Jill Cleary; and sister, Jill Tessin.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Simeon T. Iber will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now