Joan M. Cleary
Port Huron - Joan Mary Cleary, 90, of Port Huron, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.
She was born April 7, 1929 in Detroit to the late Melvan and Sylvia Haynes. She married Richard "Gus" Cleary on June 21, 1952 in Detroit.
Joan was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Hospital and the Sanctuary at Marydale. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard "Gus" Cleary; sons Richard Cleary and Peter (Mary Kay) Cleary; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Cleary; daughter, Mary Jill Cleary; and sister, Jill Tessin.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Simeon T. Iber will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 3, 2019