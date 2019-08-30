|
|
Joan Marie Barr
Kimball Township - Joan Marie Barr, 78, of Kimball Township, died surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from her battle with cancer.
She was born January 10, 1941 in Smiths Creek to the late Charles and Wilhelmina Roehl. She married James Barr on July 22, 1961 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Barr was employed with Smiths Meat Packing for 30 years. She was a loyal Tigers and Red Wings fan and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James: four daughters, Shelly Baker, Karen (Michael) Latoszkiewicz, Jill Barr (Louis Riffenburg) and Jody (William) Ryan; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; her sister, Mary Lou (Garrett "Tex") Baker; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis McAllister and Nancy Roehl. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tiffany Latoszkiewicz; a brother, Richard "Dick" Roehl; a sister, Sharon Baker; and nieces, Kristi Rycerz and Cheri McDonald.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. followed by a service at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Dr. Richard Hotchkin will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019