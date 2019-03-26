|
Joan Tyler
Marysville - Joan Tyler, 84, of Marysville, formerly of St. Clair, passed away March 24, 2019. She was born November 20, 1934 to the late Murvan and Beulah Sharrow. She married Darwin "Doc" Tyler July 29, 1961 in St. Clair. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2015. She enjoyed time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids and all the family gatherings we had on every holiday, vacation and birthday. She enjoyed her time living on the river in St Clair, and catching all those fish. She was known as the "Big Cheese" of the family. She is survived by a daughter, Deb Nicolai; 2 sons, Daniel (Terrie) Tyler and Douglas Tyler. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Tim (Amy Alamo and Mush), Tom and Angela Nicolai , Daniel "DJ", and Michael Tyler, Ashley (Steve) Wallace and Jennifer Tyler. Also survived by 4 great grandchildren, Aiden, Jade, Chad Jr., and Ava and sisters in law, Pat Tyler and Joan Tyler. She is preceded by her brothers, Frank Sharrow in 2005, Murvan Sharrow in 2003, sister Evelyn Matich in 1992, and son in law, Roger T Nicolai in 2015. Cremation has taken place and Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in St Clair. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019