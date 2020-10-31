Joann C. PowellFort Gratiot - 94, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on July 9, 1926, the daughter of Winfield and Betty Cooper. Joann married James "Jim" Powell on August 21, 1947 in Port Huron.Joann graduated from Port Huron High School and went on to attend the University of Michigan. She loved the Arts and enjoyed to paint and do pottery. Photography was also one of her hobbies that she enjoyed later in life. She was a past president of the philanthropic educational organization (P.E.O). of both the Michigan and Mississippi Chapters. She was very involved with and volunteered at many organizations such as the Kalamazoo First Congregational Church, Diamond Head Community Presbyterian Church, and at the local Hospitals where needed. Joann loved to spend time with her friends and family and had a tremendous love for her grandchildren.She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Kathleen) Powell of Kalamazoo and James (Mirka) Powell of Lumberville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa), Jason, Jon, Clancey, Matthew, and Julia; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Winfield (Carol) Copper of Port Huron and John Cooper of Port Huron; as well as many nieces and nephews.Preceding Joann in death is her husband, James Powell; and grandchildren, Lynn Doll and Brooks Powell.There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of Joann's life will be held at a later date at her last home in Diamond Head, Mississippi. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.Memorial are suggested to UNICEF or Gryphon Place in Kalamazoo.For information and guestbook,