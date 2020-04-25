|
Joann Ina (Reid) Fick
Marysville - Joann Ina (Reid) Fick, 91, of Marysville, died peacefully at home April 23, 2020.
Joann was born February 16, 1929 in Ubly, Michigan to Ernest and Ina M. (Burton) Reid. She married Donald W. Fick on September 6, 1952 in Caro, Michigan.
Joann graduated Caro High School and her education continued at Wayne State University, earning her Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degree in Library Science.
Her High School days were filled with playing the trombone with the Caro High School Band and supporting the community in the days of WWII.
After graduation, she obtained employment with Detroit Edison Company. It was during that time that she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Don.
Their first years were spent in Detroit. While working at the Wayne State bookstore, she discovered her love for books.
Her life was full of love for her husband, her family, her religion and love of God, music, reading and her Brittany dogs that have passed before her, Lassie, Patsy, Georgie, Mollie and Chase. All gave her great comfort. Over the past years, she has developed a love for her two cats, Fluke and Billie. They have brought her great joy, companionship and were a daily source of entertainment.
Joann enjoyed traveling, which included yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, where Joann and Don made long lasting friendships. She walked the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day every year for over 20 years. A tradition started with Sue and her Wisconsin family, and over the years grew to include all Don and Joann's children and families.
Upon her retirement from the Port Huron Area School District, she organized the Friends of the Marysville Library. The group was her passion. It gave her great joy to continue to be in the Library and become a part of the community. She put her heart into the Annual May Book Sale.
Over the years she has formed many close friendships that brought her great joy and comfort. She enjoyed coffee and lunch and companionship with Donna Galbraith, Donna Glombowski (her Donna's), her coffee ladies and neighbors, Diana Stockton and Cheryl Rapley.
During her last years she was able to stay independent and in her home with the help of Sue Hall and Julie Snyder, both of whom she cherished.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Susan (Todd) Moore, Kathleen (Chuck) McCready, twin sons, Robert (Sandra) and Donald (Amy) Fick; grandchildren, Cassandra (Adam), Mikel, Christina (Justin), Andrew, Bryan, Anne Marie (Barry) and Marshall;
great grandchildren, Elijah, Jackson, Graysin, Wyatt, Mathew and Bailey; cherished nieces and nephews, Diane, Kris, Debbie, Dianne, David, Cherisse and Marilyn; her cats, Fluke and Billie; and her lifelong friend, Ruth Thompson.
Those that have passed before include her parents, Ernest and Ina Reid; brother, Robert (Veda) Reid; sister, Sybil (Maynard) Behnke; brothers-in-law, Arthur L.C. (Margaret) Fick and William Fick; an aunt, Helen Rosenau; her in laws, Emil and Johanna Fick; and her niece, Barbara.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Port Huron General Fund, the St. Clair County Council on Aging or the Friends of the Marysville Library.
Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Special thanks to Beacon Home Care and Grace Hospice for their care and comfort of Mom.
In her final days she was comforted by the sounds of her children in her house. We will love you always Mom.
Susie, Kathie, Donnie, Bobbie
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020