Joann Jane Giffer
St. Clair - Joann Jane Giffer, 93, of St. Clair, MI passed away peacefully, Friday, July 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born August 21, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Daughter of James and Elsie Jackson, sister of Mary Alice. She had four children, Mike, Judy, Jill, and John.
Joann's many talents provided for a varied and interesting life and career - from her early days at Peninsular Steel, then on to realtor, print broker, hotel reception, and self-employed seamstress. Joann was proud of her time volunteering with the advertising industry's Adcraft Hospitality Committee and with Channel 7 Call-for-Action. And, there is the job that brought her much joy in her later years…working on the staff (and subsequently as a volunteer) at Services for Older Citizens, an organization devoted to helping Grosse Pointe-area seniors live independently.
For many years, Joann lived in the River House along the river in Detroit where she made many friends and took great enjoyment from socializing and participating in city events and night life. She loved Detroit and surrounding areas and stayed current on local events, the arts, and the politics. Following the latest in professional golf was also a favorite pastime. Joann was an avid golfer in her younger years.
She was an innovator and an artist - quick to devise solutions to problems, create costumes or decorations - a talented painter and master knitter. Joann was a fierce competitor and was always up for a lively game of Euchre or Scrabble.
Joann loved spending time with friends and family. For many years, Joann was a social member of the Riverview Yacht Club. A perfect day might be spent visiting with her friends or family on land or water; or at the casino with her sister or a friend; or volunteering at the SOC office. And Joann always looked forward to a family gathering whether in Grand Rapids, MI, Atlanta, GA, around home or up north - having all of her family together gave her great joy.
Even in her later years when plagued with memory loss, Joann's mischievous spirit and great humor shined through. She enjoyed music, singing, and making her care workers laugh with her sharp wit. And even if she couldn't quite remember the details, a visit with a friend from the past would brighten her mood for days.
She is survived by two sons, Mike (Judy) Giffer of Macomb Twp., and John Giffer (Chuck Bruney) of Atlanta, GA; two daughters, Judy Schillaci (Kim Speed) of Grand Rapids and Jill (Tom) Kammer of Kimball Twp.; six grandchildren, Sandy (Jeff) Fielstra, Stacy (Tony) Corlin, Jennifer (Doug) Garrison, Julie (Chris) Barr, Jeffrey Giffer, Jackie (Chris) Tull; great-grandchildren Carly, Andrew, Max, Grace, Ellie, Anna, Jack and Jill; her devoted nieces and nephew; and many, many dear friends of all ages. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Elsie Jackson, and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Alice and Bernard Roach,
Joann's family will be eternally grateful to the owners and staff (past and present) at A & J's Vision AFC in St. Clair and Seasons Hospice for their kind compassion and loving care.
A private service for immediate family has been held to celebrate Joann's life. Arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Memorial tributes can be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Madison Heights.