JoAnn M. EldredgeFort Gratiot - JoAnn Margaret Eldredge90, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.She was born in Sarnia, Ontario, on May 15, 1930, daughter of the late D. Robert and Marion (Roberts) Nelson.JoAnn married Phillip Eldredge on April 2, 1971. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2016.JoAnn immigrated to Port Huron in 1939 with her parents and brother. She attended Port Huron High School and graduated with the class of 1948. During her first two years of college, she attended Stephens College of Women. She went on to graduate from Michigan State University with a degree in English Literature and Design. She worked for the Port Huron School Distract as a 7th, 8th, and 9th grade teacher for 8 years. She also worked for Port Huron Adjustment Company as secretary and claims adjuster until retirement.JoAnn enjoyed modeling clothing her whole life. She was a member of the International Symphony Symphony, the president of Port Huron Symphony Association, Port Huron Garden Club, and Grace Episcopal Church. She loved playing bridge.She is survived by her step-son, Doug Eldredge; niece, Laura (Patrick) Cobb; nephews, Paul and Doug Nelson; and cousins, Lisa Boucher, Lynne Nelson-Cameron, Maryanna DenUyl, and Gail Boucher.JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Eldredge; son, Kenton (Joannie) Lappin; and her brother, Thomas Nelson.Private family services and interment took place at Grace Episcopal Church. A memorial gathering and luncheon will be held at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Area Humane Society and Grace Episcopal Church.For information and guestbook,