Joanne E. Thomas



Port Huron - Joanne E. Thomas, 83, of Port Huron, died Friday, June 7, 2019.



She was born July 28, 1935 in Marine City to the late Porter and Frances Marsa. She married Donald K. Thomas on November 20, 1954 in Marine City. He died April 16, 2016.



Joanne owned and operated Joanne E. Thomas Interior Design for over 40 years. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and was a member of the prayer group, Sarah Circle and Martha Circle. She was also a member of Port Huron Study Club and the Blue Water Garden Club. Joanne enjoyed sailing and gardening.



She is survived by her son, Kenneth D. Thomas; grandsons, Ross and Tyler Thomas; brother, Dale (Donna) Marsa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Thomas on March 5, 2006.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Jason Pittman will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church. To send condolences, please visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary