Joanne Gail Dortman
Fort Gratiot - 80, passed away on July 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on July 15, 1938, in Port Huron, daughter of the late Clarence Russell and Helen Louise (Jahn) Edie.
Joanne Gail Edie married Andrew James Dortman October 1, 1960, at Faith Lutheran Church in Port Huron. Andrew passed away October 9, 2004.
Joanne was a 1956 Port Huron High School graduate. She worked at the apron factory in Port Huron, Michigan National Bank, and Sears before taking time to raise her daughters, Jodie and Gayle. When she was in her '50s she returned to work at So-Fro Fabrics and Troy Dry Cleaners as a seamstress.
Joanne is known for her famous gingersnap cookies that everyone loved. She loved making crafts, jewelry, greeting cards, crocheted hats, scarves, booties, and pacifier holders some of which she donated to Northpointe OB/GYN, Northgate Baptist Church, and to Kids in Distress.
Joanne is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Jodie Dortman and Gayle (Timothy) Graham; her very special and loving granddaughter, Jessica Graham; fur grandchildren, Licky, Sweet Pea and Meha; brother and sister in-law Donald (Joan) Edie; sister-in-law, Beverly Woolman; brother in-law, James Pence; special cousins, Beverly Koppel and Lisa Brain; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her infant son; sister, Doris Edie, niece, Marti Kay Edie; nephews, Vernon Woolman and Donnie Dortman; brother in-law, Lawrence Woolman; sister in-law, Sandra "Duffy" Pence; brother and sister in-law, Don and Pat Dortman; and her best friends for over 74 years, Mary Ann Voight and Sharon Cairns.
The family honors the memory of Joanne and invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, Port Huron. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
Published in The Times Herald on July 14, 2019