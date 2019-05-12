|
|
Joanne Mahnke
Croswell - - Joanne J. Mahnke, age 77, a resident of Croswell passed away very unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on February 19, 1942 in Port Huron,a daughter of the late Stephan and Suzanne (Gotza) Urban. Joanne married Dalton W. Mahnke on September 23, 1960 in Lexington. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2008.
Joanne loved her grandchildren. She was a big Elvis fan and enjoyed fall football. Joanne also enjoyed being with her friends.
She is survived by her four children, Jean (Fred) Moran of Applegate, Scott D. (Jody) Mahnke of Marysville, Lee J. (Lisa) Mahnke of St. Clair and Joanne (David) Bertram of Smiths Creek; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Jason, Sasha and Joshua; her sister, June Richards of Port Huron.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Burtch.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Joanne may be made to the family.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019