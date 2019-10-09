Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Joanne S. Kilbourn

Joanne S. Kilbourn Obituary
Joanne S. Kilbourn

Brockway Twp. - Joanne Susan Kilbourn, 64, of Brockway Township, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

She was born September 10, 1955 in Yale to the late James and Jean Gathergood. She married Thomas Kilbourn on June 22, 1974 in Yale.

Mrs. Kilbourn worked in banking for many years. She enjoyed going to bingo, sewing, making breakfast and dinner at their cabin up north, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas; two daughters, Dr. Jenifer (Glenn) Tolan and Elizabeth (Donald) Musto, and their foreign exchange daughter, Lidia (Domingo) Ribo Oliv´e; four grandchildren, Madelynn, Audrey, Luna and Ana; a sister, Jacqueline Clark; in-laws, Theresa (Joe) Rodrigues, Michelle (Ron) Vieau and Tracey (Andrew) Hopp; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Gathergood; and an infant sister, Terry Jo.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Yale United Methodist Church. Pastor Denny Irish and Dr. Thomas Seppo will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Yale United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
