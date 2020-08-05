1/1
Jody M. Hansen
Jody M. Hansen

Port Huron - Mr. Jody M. Hansen, age 46, of Port Huron, passed away on April 12, 2020, unexpectedly, with his family by his side.

He was born on August 31, 1973, in Port Huron.

Jody served honorably in the United States Marines. He played baseball in the Fort Gratiot Little League and Minor League from 1983 to 1987. Jody loved riding his motorcycles, golfing with his brother and loved to swim. He also loved working at Ted's Coney Island, Campbell & Shaw Steel and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Ryleigh DeLand, son, Jody Hansen II, mother, Janice Kean, brother and sister-in-law, Jason (Jodie) Hansen, aunt, Val Gossman, aunt, Gerri Stracenrider, aunt Pat Hansen and uncle, Jimmy Hansen, nieces and nephews, Cheyanne, Noah and Hunter Hansen, great nephew, Brantley and several cousins.

Jody was preceded in death by his father, Larry in April 1981, uncle, George Stracenrider and uncle, Bob Gossman.

Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020, at New Covenant Church of God, 903 Court Street, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
