Joe Ben Humphries
Goodells - Joe Ben Humphries, 70, of Goodells, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 peacefully at home in his sleep.
He was born October 13, 1948 in Bessemer, Alabama to the late Ira Pelham and Ruby Pearl Humphries. He married Kathleen "Kate" Bailey on July 12, 1968 in Goodells.
Joe was a truck driver, member of Teamsters Local #339 and co-owned with his wife, Quality One Sorting. He was a member of the St. Clair County Farm Museum Tractor Club. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, tinkering on things with his children and grandchildren, and spending time with his family and friends
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kate; four children, Ann (Rick) Graham, Tina (Brad) Roff, Joe Ben Humphries Jr. and Michael Lee Humphries (Chrystal Gale); 12 grandchildren, Nicole (Cody), Steven, Thomas, Bradley (Autumn), Alyson (Dan), Rachael, Lucas, Nicholas (Amber), Christopher, Nathan, Kaitlyn Kay (Blake) and Jacob Michael (Jordan); great grandchildren, Solomon, Nicholas Jr., Carson, Mia Rose and Kenslee; siblings, Ann Adams, Buddy Humphries, Bruce (Suzy) Humphries, Jim (Clarita) Schultz, Melinda (Donald Wayne) Prine and John Schultz; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Anne) Baxter; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Charlene Baxter, Vicki Lynn Vete and Walter Humphries.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019