Joe Ferebee
St. Clair - Joe Ferebee, age 59, of St. Clair, passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2019. He was born August 20, 1959 in St. Clair to Nell and the late Clyde Ferebee.
Joe worked with the Boiler Makers union for over 40 years. He was as his family would say a "Jack of all trades" and could fix or build anything and everything. Joe also loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife; Joan Ferebee, mother; Nell Ferebee, stepchildren; Ashley and Travis Solgot, brother; Jim (Sheryl Ann) Ferebee, grandchildren; Emma Solgot and Lilly Waycaster.
He was preceded in death by his sister Dianna (Bruce) Banning.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to ALS of Michigan. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 23, 2019