Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Ferebee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Ferebee


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Ferebee Obituary
Joe Ferebee

St. Clair - Joe Ferebee, age 59, of St. Clair, passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2019. He was born August 20, 1959 in St. Clair to Nell and the late Clyde Ferebee.

Joe worked with the Boiler Makers union for over 40 years. He was as his family would say a "Jack of all trades" and could fix or build anything and everything. Joe also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife; Joan Ferebee, mother; Nell Ferebee, stepchildren; Ashley and Travis Solgot, brother; Jim (Sheryl Ann) Ferebee, grandchildren; Emma Solgot and Lilly Waycaster.

He was preceded in death by his sister Dianna (Bruce) Banning.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to ALS of Michigan. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now