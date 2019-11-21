|
|
Joel Platzer
Fort Gratiot - Joel Michael Platzer, of Fort Gratiot, went to heaven on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
He was born December 12 ,1964 in Port Huron to the late Ronald and Sally Platzer. He married Suzanne French on August 6, 1988 in Lexington.
Joel retired from Domtar Paper. He was a devoted Lions and Tigers fan. Joel loved walleye fishing and grilling in the backyard. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Skidgie's Bar.
Joel is survived by his wife, Sue; brother Ron; brothers-in-law Michael and Hal, sisters-in-law MaryBeth and Heather (Wayne); nephews, Jac (Tiffany), Patrick, Spencer, Nico, and Iver; nieces; Nina (Chad), Katey (Matt), and McKenzie, and aunt Mary (John); and an uncle Jody (Cindy). He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Sharon; brother-in-law Calvin; sister-in-law Sabrina; and nephews, Renoir and Jacques.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate. Please wear your favorite sports attire in honor of Joel.
Family prefers memorial contributions to be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Port Huron Hospital or Mid City Nutrition. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019