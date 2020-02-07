Services
Joel Walter Burden


1961 - 2020
Joel Walter Burden Obituary
Joel Walter Burden

Columbus Twp. - 58, passed away unexpectedly February 3, 2020.

He was born September 2, 1961, in Mount Clemens, the son of Beatrice (Trombly) and the late John Burden.

His marriage to Cindy Jo Pietrykowski was May 29, 1987, in St. Clair.

Joel had a love of truck driving for many years. If he wasn't on the road, you would most likely find him wrenching on his truck in coveralls. He had a very active life in his younger days, snowmobiling and fishing were some of his favorite activities. In later years, he found much joy in being an involved grandfather. He will be missed by many. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.

Surviving in addition to his wife Cindy of 32 years, are three daughters and sons-in-law, Bailey (Alex) Winget, Casey (Brad) Callahan, and Josie (Paul) LaRowe; seven grandchildren, Claire, Wesley, Meredith, Fredrick, Lincoln, Sadie, and Sonora; his mother, Beatrice; siblings, John (Susan) Burden, James (Darlene) Burden, Rhonda (James) Chamberlain, and Cynthia (Chris) White; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation arrangements were provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond.

For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
