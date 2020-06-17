John A. Berka
North Ft Myers, FL - John A Berka, 3533 Sabel Springs Blvd, North Ft Myers, FL 33917, passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on May 17, 2020 in North Ft Myers, FL. He was 91 years old and born in Port Huron, Michigan. He was an educator turned successful businessman. He was an avid tennis player and instructor playing in seniors doubles groups well into his seventies in his retirement community. He was a lover of Czech food.
He is survived by Carri Hoag Wagner Berka, his wife of 18 years; his 3 children Jill L Berka (Punter), John W Berka, Janet S Berka and their spouses; his 2 step-children, Steve Wagner and Janice Wagner and their spouses/partners, his 5 grandchildren Scott Berka, Christy Berka (Kelly), Kevin Berka, Derek Palmer and Troy Palmer and their spouses, his 3 stepgrandchildren, Jackson Wagner, Lily Wagner and Madeleine Wagner and 3 great grandchildren Riley Palmer, Owen Palmer and Dawson Berka; He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Baker; sister-in-law Judy Redmond and his nephews Lee Baker and Steve Baker and their spouses, his 5 great nephews and nieces Ty Baker, Lisa Baker (Mollett), Colleen Baker (Hutter), Andrea Baker (Hayes) and Jordan Baker.
His first wife Shirley B Berka of 49 years predeceased him in 1999. Together they had all three of his children. Other family who predeceased him included his sister, Barbara Berka (Baker), his brother-in-law, Walter Redmond and his nephew, John Baker.
He will be greatly missed, but his legacy lives on. He will be interred in the Fall 2020 at a small memorial gathering in Port Huron, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's name can be made with the Dementia Society of America.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.