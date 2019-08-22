|
|
John Adam Preston
Greenwood Twp. - 80, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Regency on the Lake, Fort Gratiot.
He was born Saturday, May 27, 1939, in Greenwood Twp. the son of the late William and Myrtle (Mapes) Preston.
His marriage to Helen Shannon was Saturday, April 7, 1962, in Yale.
John was a 1957 graduate of Yale High School and studied agricultural management at Michigan State University for a year before working at the Yale Elevator.
He served his country with the United States Army stationed in Germany from 1963 to 1964. He was employed by Pontiac Motors for 30 years until his retirement in 1994 and farmed in the Yale area for over 50 years. He was a big St. Clair County 4-H supporter, member of F.F.A. and St. Clair County Farm Machinery Tractor Club. He loved Auction sales, collecting antique wrenches and toy tractors and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Helen of 57 years are two children and their spouses, John and Kathy Preston of Greenwood Twp. and Valerie and Mike Fusee of Ruby; six grandchildren, Bryce Fusee, Melissa Preston, John Preston, Alexander Fusee, Nicholas Preston and Adam Fusee; brother, James Preston, sister Hannah (Ray) Lepien and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family honors the memory of John and invites you to visit and share memories Friday, August 23, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Julie Krauss, pastor of Avoca Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Greenwood Twp.
His six grandchildren will pallbearers and James Preston and Frank Hughes will be honorary pallbearers.
Memorials are suggested to Avoca Methodist Church or St. Clair County 4-H Council.
For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 22, 2019