John Allen "Johnny" Krenke


1957 - 2020
John Allen "Johnny" Krenke Obituary
John "Johnny" Allen Krenke

Tucson, AZ - Johnny Krenke, 63, died March 4, 2020. He was born in Port Huron, Michigan to Duane and Jackie Krenke on February 26, 1957.

Johnny served his country enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was in landscaping by trade, he has spent the last 30 years in Tucson. He enjoyed the mountains, Arizona cacti and his dogs.

Johnny is survived by his Mother, Jackie Sparks - Port Huron, MI, three siblings, David (Vicki) Krenke - Palestine, IL, Gregory (Bobbie) Krenke - Panama City Beach, FL, Wendy (David) Pillon - Fort Gratiot, MI., several nieces and nephews, and close friend David Ross - Tucson, AZ. Johnny was preceded in death by his father Duane Krenke of Port Huron.

Arrangements have been made by Adair Funeral Home - Dodge Chapel, Tucson, AZ. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial is planned for April.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
