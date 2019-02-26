Services
Kammeraad Funeral Home - Memphis
80375 Main Street
Memphis, MI 48041
(810) 392-2750
John Bryson
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Memphis - John A. Bryson, 77, of Memphis entered eternal life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1941 to in Port Huron to the late Arthur and Eva Bryson. He married Jane Carson on March 16, 1963 in Schesburg, Pennsylvania and they enjoyed 42 years together until her passing on December 21, 2006. John graduated from Memphis High School in 1959. He served his country honorably as a petty officer in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his service, John held a long-standing career as a Quality Control Inspector at General Motors for 30 years. When he wasn't working, John was a handyman and a jack of all trades. He loved to help those in his community. He also had an amazing sense of humor. Most of all he was devoted to his family. John is survived by his children, Randy (Dawn) Bryson of Riley Township, Kim (Ward) Dryer of Memphis, Liz Gross of Memphis, and Sue Somerville of Memphis; his grandchildren, Alicia (Nick Arnold) Dryer, Ashley (Kevin) Williams, Jessica (Chris) Ditch, Matthew Bryson, Jason Bryson, Amber Gross, Kayla Gross, Sydney Gross, Cameron (Tiffany Schroeder) Greer, and Emily Greer; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; two brothers, Lee (Pat) Bryson and Jim Bryson; two sisters, Evelyn Hancock and Anna Hart; sister-in-law, Joann Phillips; and his dear friend, Donna Kollinger. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm in the Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Memphis Cemetery, Memphis. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com.
