John D. Bially
Ruby - 76, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 6, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Otto and Mary (Motz) Bially.
John was a 1960 graduate of Yale High School.
John married Thelma A. Hickman February 14, 1964, in Fargo, Michigan. She preceded him in death on July 24, 1999.
John retired from General Motors after 36 years. He was a car enthusiast. John loved the Lord Jesus, he was an Evangelist and was a fifteen-year member of Community Baptist Church. John was a teacher of the adult Bible study classes in addition to running the bus ministries for Faith Baptist Church. John was an author and wrote, "I Believe in Miracles". He loved his family, his church family, and most of all John longed for people to know the Lord Jesus.
John is survived by his children, Tammy (Dan) Rose, David Bially, Scott Bially, and Stephen (Lara) Bially; grandchildren, Michael, Jocelyn, Nolan, and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Brodey, Liam and one baby girl on the way; a brother, William (Karen) Bially; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Fogarty and Cathy (James) McCallum; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Bially.
The family honors the memory of John and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, 1525 Hancock St. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Community Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor James Jones will officiate. A private family interment will take place in Ruby Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dan Rose, David Bially, Scott Bially, Stephen Bially, Michael Bially, and Aidan Bannon.
Memorials are suggested to the Community Baptist Church Missionary Fund.
Published in The Times Herald on June 23, 2019