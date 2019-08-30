|
John D. "Jack" Mason
St. Clair - John D. "Jack" Mason died on August 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at McLaren Hospice by his own choosing. He was born in St. Clair, Michigan on March 1, 1940 to Eileen M. and John H. Mason. He graduated from Mumford High School in 1958, then attended Highland Park Community College. Jack excelled in History, Political Science, and Cooking.
Jack enjoyed a 42-year career as a CNC Lathe Machinist and Lathe Department Leader at Orlandi Gear Company. Except for Opening Day of Deer Season, Jack rarely took a day off of work which he felt was necessary to provide for six children from his 51-year marriage to Linn A. (Gerrow) Mason who preceded him in death in August of 2011.
Born an only child with no cousins or extended family to speak of, Jack was so proud of his six children, 19 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Children: Christina (Murl) Priestley, Anna (Steve) Handley, John (Miriam) Mason, Gerrow D. "Gerry" (Patty) Mason, Daniel Mason and partner, Shannon Ray, Linn Mason Glassnor and partner, Keith Rumbaugh.
Grandchildren are: Eric, Ashley and Adam (Priestley); Rachael, Jennifer, Daniel, and Joshua (Brunsink); Jeramie, Julie, Kristine, and Ryan (Mason); John, Grace, Patrick (Mason); DJ, Hayden, and Ryan (Mason); David Stamplis and Rodney Glassnor.
Great grandchildren are: Arwen and Eden (Stiles); Gareth, Eleora, Declan and Rosina (Davies); Gavyn (Brunsink); Noah and Elijah (Sellars); Kaelynn and Grayson (Priestley); Remington, Mason, and Reecilyn (Joy); Papwavin (Mason).
An avid outdoorsman, Jack hunted, fished, and rescued animals in distress including an owl, baby skunks, baby racoons, snapping turtle eggs which his hatched and then released, and stray or unwanted dogs and cats. When he chose to hunt or fish, Jack was always successful.
A lifelong Republican and unabashed Trump supporter, Jack served on the 17th Congressional District Republican Committee. He corresponded with Sen. Barry Goldwater, and earned a spot on local and national TV news when he helped run Tony La Cota's successful state representative campaign against Jimmy Hoffa, Jr. which was then considered an upset victory because the race was in a Democratic State House District in Detroit.
Integrity, hard work, and having fun were life principles for Jack. He loved to socialize, drink beer, play cards, play horseshoes, and tell jokes. Jack earned the nick name "Bad Grandpa" for his irreverent, no nonsense, and often politically incorrect commentary. He was a very good bowler and excellent cook. Jack played euchre at the St. Clair Legion twice weekly, and daily visited his favorite watering hole, La Croix's Riverside Pub.
Jack always said that his six children were the greatest thing that even happened to him, and that his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his life legacy. At peace with his life and legacy, Jack made the decision, even signed the papers, to enter hospice and peacefully leave us. His legacy of life, love, laughs, and fun will be missed.
Sunday, September 1, 2019: Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00pm at LC Friederichs & Son Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Monday, September 2, 2019: Dr. Rev. Michael L. Cadrette will officiate Jack's funeral service at 9:00am at LC Friederichs & Son Funeral Home, with burial at Hillside Cemetery to follow. Music by long time family friend, Harry Krause.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's name to the Salvation Army Port Huron Citadel, or a charity of your preference. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019