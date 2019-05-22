Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home
1634 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home
1634 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home
1634 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fanion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Fanion Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. Fanion Jr. Obituary
John E. Fanion, Jr.

Kimball Twp. - John E. Fanion Jr., 78, of Kimball Twp., passed away on May 20, 2019 in his home unexpectedly.

He was born on November 8, 1940 in Buel Twp., son of the late John and Louise Fanion.

John married Ina M. Crawford on June 7, 1961 in Port Huron.

He was a 40 ½ year employee of Mueller Brass Company. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and baseball. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events and was their biggest fan.

John is survived by his wife, Ina Fanion of Kimball Twp.; son and daughter-in-law, John (Barb) Fanion of Avoca; son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Tina) Fanion of Kimball Twp.; daughter, Catherine Fanion of Port Huron; son, Scott Fanion of Port Huron; and son, Christopher Fanion of Port Huron; eight grandchildren: Brian (Heather) Fanion, Brandon (Jessica) Fanion, Wayne (Carrie) Moak, Shawn Deem, Lisa Bauer, Carol Bauer, Alisha Fanion and Ashley Fanion; nine great-grandchildren with one due in October: Brian, Benny, Brady, Raelynn, Lariah, Carlinah, Ryan, Will and Owen; brother, George (Norma) Fanion of Kimball Twp. And several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters: Florence Fezette and Nancy Smith; grandson, Archie Fanion and a nephew, Denny Smith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now