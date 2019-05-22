John E. Fanion, Jr.



Kimball Twp. - John E. Fanion Jr., 78, of Kimball Twp., passed away on May 20, 2019 in his home unexpectedly.



He was born on November 8, 1940 in Buel Twp., son of the late John and Louise Fanion.



John married Ina M. Crawford on June 7, 1961 in Port Huron.



He was a 40 ½ year employee of Mueller Brass Company. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and baseball. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events and was their biggest fan.



John is survived by his wife, Ina Fanion of Kimball Twp.; son and daughter-in-law, John (Barb) Fanion of Avoca; son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Tina) Fanion of Kimball Twp.; daughter, Catherine Fanion of Port Huron; son, Scott Fanion of Port Huron; and son, Christopher Fanion of Port Huron; eight grandchildren: Brian (Heather) Fanion, Brandon (Jessica) Fanion, Wayne (Carrie) Moak, Shawn Deem, Lisa Bauer, Carol Bauer, Alisha Fanion and Ashley Fanion; nine great-grandchildren with one due in October: Brian, Benny, Brady, Raelynn, Lariah, Carlinah, Ryan, Will and Owen; brother, George (Norma) Fanion of Kimball Twp. And several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by two sisters: Florence Fezette and Nancy Smith; grandson, Archie Fanion and a nephew, Denny Smith.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery.



Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial tributes may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald on May 22, 2019