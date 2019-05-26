Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home - North
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Silver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Silver


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. Silver Obituary
John E. Silver

Port Huron - John E. Silver, age 65, of North Carolina formally of Port Huron, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

He was born on November 24, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan to James and Margaret (Weldon) Silver.

John married Debra Burns on June 21, 1980, in Port Huron.

John was a mechanic and he loved to work on cars. He would help anyone, even when on vacation or while at a family wedding.

John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debra Silver; two children, Tina Solomon and Ron (Joann) Solomon; his mother, Margaret Silver; five grandchildren, Alyssa (Blake) Gould, Bryce (Ashley) Solomon, Kat Solomon, Roni Solomon and Rylee Murdock; two great-grandchildren, Dexter and Gracelyn Teeple; sisters, Cathy Martin, Marie (Mike) Buzan and Laura (Jerry) Slota; brothers, Jim (Gean) Silver, Bob (Linda) Silver and Shawn Silver; sister-in-laws, Tammy Silver, Rick (Ruth) Burns, Elda Burns and Carol (Tom) Shepherd.

John was preceded in death by his father, James P. Silver; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty (Jack) Burns; a brother, Charlie Silver; sisters-in-law, Judy Perry, and Connie Gardner; brother-in-law, Terry Burns.

John's brother-in-law, David Martin passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

The family honors the memory of John and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home - North at 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice of charities. For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now