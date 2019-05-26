|
|
John E. Silver
Port Huron - John E. Silver, age 65, of North Carolina formally of Port Huron, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
He was born on November 24, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan to James and Margaret (Weldon) Silver.
John married Debra Burns on June 21, 1980, in Port Huron.
John was a mechanic and he loved to work on cars. He would help anyone, even when on vacation or while at a family wedding.
John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debra Silver; two children, Tina Solomon and Ron (Joann) Solomon; his mother, Margaret Silver; five grandchildren, Alyssa (Blake) Gould, Bryce (Ashley) Solomon, Kat Solomon, Roni Solomon and Rylee Murdock; two great-grandchildren, Dexter and Gracelyn Teeple; sisters, Cathy Martin, Marie (Mike) Buzan and Laura (Jerry) Slota; brothers, Jim (Gean) Silver, Bob (Linda) Silver and Shawn Silver; sister-in-laws, Tammy Silver, Rick (Ruth) Burns, Elda Burns and Carol (Tom) Shepherd.
John was preceded in death by his father, James P. Silver; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty (Jack) Burns; a brother, Charlie Silver; sisters-in-law, Judy Perry, and Connie Gardner; brother-in-law, Terry Burns.
John's brother-in-law, David Martin passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
The family honors the memory of John and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home - North at 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice of charities. For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 26, 2019