John Fisher
Croswell - John Fisher, 72, of Croswell, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at home after battling cancer. He was born February 19, 1948 in Detroit to Vincent and Catherine Fisher. John was a loving husband, father, papa, brother, and friend. A retired IBEW worker, John enjoyed hunting, attending mass, projects in his garage, watching Jeopardy, making the world's greatest blueberry pancakes, and spending time with his family.
As an active member in the Recovery Community for over 12 years, a friend of Bill W.'s, a volunteer at the local jail, and as a mentor, John made a significant impact on the lives of many in the greater Thumb area. He committed himself to serving others so that they might experience the same hope he found in recovery.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; three children, Vincent (Roberta) Fisher, David (Cathy) Fisher, and Tracy (Nathaniel) Harrison; six grandchildren, Kerry, Chase, Vincent Jr, Kaitlyn, John Beckett, and Lincoln; siblings, Vincent (Susan) Fisher, Jim (Jeana) Fisher, and Sandy (Mark) Sylvester. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. John is predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Catherine Fisher; siblings, Joseph Fisher, Patrick Fisher, Thomas Fisher, Donald Fisher, and Maureen (Andy) Carrion.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2020