Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Blue Water Free Methodist Church
1963 Allen Road
Smiths Creek, MI
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Blue Water Free Methodist Church
1963 Allen Road
Smiths Creek, MI
John G. Gorski


1953 - 2019
John G. Gorski Obituary
John G. Gorski

Kimball Township - John Gabriel Gorski, 65, of Kimball Township, died Thursday, July 18, 2019.

He was born October 30, 1953 in Port Huron to the late Walter and Beverly Gorski. He married Sherry Eagle on February 25, 1985 in Texas.

John served on the Kimball fire department for 28 years, with 13 of those as Chief and as a paramedic for over 18 years. He was employed with Plumbers Local # 98. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time up north.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry; four children, Michelle Gorski-Martin, Mary Jackson, John Gorski, and Maureen Gorski; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; four brothers, David (Debbie) Gorski, Rick (Marie) Gorski, Gary (Debbie) Gorski, and Joseph Gorski; three sisters, Barbara (Bob) Watson, Nancy (Doug) Williams and Susan (Christopher) Ames; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two stillborn children, Christopher and Corey Gorski.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Blue Water Free Methodist Church, 1963 Allen Road, Smiths Creek with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. The Reverend Randy Bennett will officiate.

Fireman's honors will be conducted under the auspices of the Kimball Township Fire Department.

Arrangements by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019
