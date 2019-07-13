Services
Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
(810) 794-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish St. Catherines Catholic Church
Algonac, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish St. Catherines Catholic Church
Algonac, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kalson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Kalson


1964 - 2019
Send Flowers
John G. Kalson Obituary
John G. Kalson

Fayette, AL

54, 08-Jul, Gilbert Funeral Home Inc. Algonac, MI www.gilbertfuneralhomeinc.com

.
Published in The Times Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.