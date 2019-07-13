|
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish St. Catherines Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish St. Catherines Catholic Church
John G. Kalson
1964 - 2019
John G. Kalson
Fayette, AL
54, 08-Jul, Gilbert Funeral Home Inc. Algonac, MI www.gilbertfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 13, 2019
